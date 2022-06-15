Scope

The Modelling, Theory and Computational Catalysis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of catalysis through theoretical and computational approaches.

Led by Dr. Felix Studt from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), the Modelling, Theory and Computational Catalysis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of catalysis, which connect fundamental understanding with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biocatalysis

electrocatalysis

heterogeneous catalysis

homogeneous catalysis

kinetic simulations

multiscale modelling

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the atomic-scale mechanisms and processes involved in catalysis, contributing to the advancement of the field.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of catalysis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.