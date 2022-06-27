michal bajdich
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Stanford University
Menlo Park, United States
Associate Editor
Modelling, Theory and Computational Catalysis
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Stanford University
Menlo Park, United States
Associate Editor
Modelling, Theory and Computational Catalysis
King's College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Modelling, Theory and Computational Catalysis
Xiamen University
Xiamen, China
Associate Editor
Modelling, Theory and Computational Catalysis
University of Rovira i Virgili
Tarragona, Spain
Associate Editor
Modelling, Theory and Computational Catalysis
Northwestern Polytechnical University
Xi'an, China
Associate Editor
Modelling, Theory and Computational Catalysis
University of Toronto
Toronto, Canada
Associate Editor
Modelling, Theory and Computational Catalysis
Temple University
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Modelling, Theory and Computational Catalysis
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Modelling, Theory and Computational Catalysis
Department of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, Inha University
Incheon, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Modelling, Theory and Computational Catalysis
University of Jyväskylä
Jyväskylä, Finland
Associate Editor
Modelling, Theory and Computational Catalysis
University of Ulm
Ulm, Germany
Associate Editor
Modelling, Theory and Computational Catalysis
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)
Daejeon, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Modelling, Theory and Computational Catalysis
RWTH Aachen University
Aachen, Germany
Associate Editor
Modelling, Theory and Computational Catalysis
Beijing University of Chemical Technology
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Modelling, Theory and Computational Catalysis
Tohoku University
Sendai, Japan
Associate Editor
Modelling, Theory and Computational Catalysis
Argonne National Laboratory (DOE)
Lemont, United States
Associate Editor
Modelling, Theory and Computational Catalysis