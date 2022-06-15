University of Electronic Science and Technology of China

Scope

The Photocatalysis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing environmentally friendly and renewable technologies through photocatalysis.

Led by Dr. Yi-Jun Xu from Fuzhou University, the Photocatalysis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of photocatalysis, including addressing the challenges of sustainable development and renewable energy utilization.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced techniques for photocatalysis research

characterization of photocatalysts

mechanism studies of photoredox catalysis

photocatalytic reactions for environmental remediation and energy production

synthesis strategies of novel and efficient photocatalysts

theoretical and computational studies of photoredox-based catalysis systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, application, and understanding of photocatalytic processes and materials.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the photocatalysis research, environmental remediation, and renewable energy utilization in alignment with SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of photocatalysis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.