Scope

The Bioinorganic Chemistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of inorganic chemistry and biological sciences.

Led by Dr. Isabel Correia from the Center for Structural Chemistry, Department of Chemical Engineering, Higher Technical Institute, University of Lisbon, and Dr. Sylvia Draper from Trinity College Dublin, the Bioinorganic Chemistry section welcomes submissions in the various domains of bioinorganic chemistry, which connect the understanding and application of inorganic compounds in biological systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cellular processes mediated by metal species, such as cell signaling, communication, and transport

kinetics, thermodynamics, and mechanisms of bioinorganic reactions

metal ion homeostasis and pathophysiological disorders

metal speciation in biological systems

metal-based therapeutics, diagnostics, and biological probes

metalloenzymes and metalloproteins: structure, function, and mechanisms

natural products' biochemistry and chemical biology

neurochemistry, immunotherapy, anticancer, and dual therapeutics

novel inorganic biomaterials

systems-level analyses, including metal metabolomics, proteomics, lipidomics, glycomics, and other omics

theoretical and computational studies for experimental validation of biological transformations

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, understanding, application, and mode of action of inorganic compounds in biological systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and application of inorganic compounds in biological systems, cellular processes mediated by metal species, metal ion homeostasis, metal-based therapeutics, metalloenzymes and metalloproteins, natural products' biochemistry, neurochemistry, novel inorganic biomaterials, and systems-level analyses, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bioinorganic chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.