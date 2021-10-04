Scope

The Molecular Sciences section of Frontiers in Chemical Biology publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of biological, cellular, or biomedical phenomena at the molecular level, a topical branch of chemical biology that understands and manipulates or engineers biological systems and cellular processes.

Molecular Sciences play a key role in chemistry, biology, and biomedical fields to advance our understanding in areas including, but not limited to:

• Structure and function of small molecules, proteins, nucleic acids, sugars, lipids, other macromolecules, and potential multi-component complexes

• Structure and mechanism of enzymes and membrane receptors

• Structure and function of viruses, bacteria, cancer cells, and organisms

• Protein folding, processing, degradation, and aggregation

• Regulation of transcription and translation

• DNA replication, repair and recombination

• Sorting and trafficking of proteins and nuclear acids

• Signal transduction and intra- and extracellular signaling

• Membrane structure and movement

• Cellular function and cell-cell interactions

• Natural product biosynthesis, mechanisms, and their function

• Chemical or biological tools for structural and functional uses

• Omics-based technologies, such as proteomics, lipidomics, metabolomics, metalomics, transcriptomics, genomics, and glycomics

• Molecular basis of disease development, progression and treatment

• Development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and theranostics.

All studies must contribute insights into biological, cellular, and biomedical processes either directly or through model studies. Reports dealing with technical biology and translational biology and medicine without chemical components do not fall within the scope of this journal and should be submitted to more specialized journals. Aspects relating to bioengineering or biomaterials that are not providing fundamental insights into chemical biological problems and should be submitted elsewhere. This section operates in close collaboration with our sister journals, Frontiers in Chemistry, Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology, Frontiers in Biomaterials Science, Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology, Frontiers in Drug Development, and Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences.