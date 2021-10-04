Scope

The Quantitative and Analytical Techniques section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the application of chemical techniques, analysis, and materials to the study and manipulation of biological systems.

Led by Dr. George Barisas from Colorado State University and Dr. Kazuko Matsumoto from Honda Foundation, the Quantitative and Analytical Techniques section welcomes submissions in the various domains of chemical biology, which emphasize the quantitative aspects of interactions between chemical species and biological systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antibody variants

assay methods for cell processes

biomolecule aggregation

compound development for new diagnostic uses

dynamics of biomolecules in solution and on cell surfaces

fluorescence methods

labels for detection of biomolecules

mass spectrometry probing biological systems

non-natural amino acids and nucleotides and their interactions with biomolecules

polarization-based methods

protein and nucleotide synthesis and structure determination via innovative methods

single-molecule characterization and manipulation

small molecule and protein library screening

simulation of complex phenomena

thermodynamics of molecular interactions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative quantitative chemical approaches yielding insights into significant biological questions.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of chemical biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.