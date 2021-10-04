Scope

The Structure, Spectroscopy & Imaging section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of chemical biology, structural features, spectroscopic characterization, and imaging techniques.

Led by Dr. Ana Maria Ferreira from the University of São Paulo, the Structure, Spectroscopy & Imaging section welcomes submissions in various domains of chemical biology, which connect the quantitative rigor of chemistry with the relevance of biology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

computational methods in elucidating structural, functional, and dynamical properties of biomolecules

fluorescence imaging in living systems

imaging mass spectrometry and spatial metabolomics

IR and Raman microscopy imaging of living cells or tissues

mapping analysis of multimolecular crowding

mitochondria-target antitumor agents

nanoscale interfaces: nanoparticles and biomolecules interactions

peptides functionality and aggregation in diseases

small molecules as probes in physiological or pathological processes

spectroscopic methods applied to chemical biology

structural features of metalloproteins

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the correlations between structure and biological function, contributing insights into the elucidation of biological processes through the approach of chemistry, physics, and correlated sciences.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of chemical biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.