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17 articles

articles

Original Research

Published on 07 May 2026

Comparative reactivity studies of imine-copper(II) and zinc(II) complexes containing both oxindole and benzimidazole scaffolds for biomolecules and tumor cells

in Structure, Spectroscopy & Imaging

  • Aline Monteiro L. Zaballa
  • Ana Paula Araujo de Oliveira
  • Rodrigo B. Fazzi
  • Raphael E. F. de Paiva
  • Katherine Tsantarlis
  • Carla Columbano Oliveira
  • Maciel Santos Luz
  • Sayuri Miyamoto
  • Ana M. da Costa Ferreira
Frontiers in Chemical Biology
doi 10.3389/fchbi.2026.1666012
  • 1,377 views