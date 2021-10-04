Scope

The Theoretical Modeling, Structure Prediction & Design section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of biological macromolecules and their interactions.

Led by Dr. Andrea Ilari from the Institute of Molecular Biology and Pathology, Department of Biomedical Sciences, National Research Council (CNR), the Theoretical Modeling, Structure Prediction & Design section welcomes submissions in various domains of chemical biology, which aim to enhance the knowledge of macromolecules structure-function relationships and their chemical aspects.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

big data and its application to chemical biology and chemistry

computationally assisted drug design, virtual screening, and in silico docking studies

design of systems of biological and biomedical relevance (proteins, peptides, peptide-mimetics, small molecules)

development of new methods and techniques, also incorporating experimental data, to aid computational modeling of biological macromolecules and their complexes, studies on their folding and dynamics, or drug design

development of new methods and techniques to aid the experimental determination of biological macromolecules and their complexes, studies on protein folding or dynamics or drug design

experimental and theoretical studies on protein folding and dynamics

experimental and theoretical studies to identify the chemical mechanisms that regulate the activity or levels of proteins, nucleic acids, carbohydrates, lipids, and small metabolites

structural studies of any biological systems consisting of proteins, nucleic acids, lipids, fatty acids, carbohydrates, natural products, and derivatives thereof obtained by experimental techniques (X-ray crystallography, Cryo-EM, and NMR)

structural studies of complexes involving biological macromolecules

structural studies of complexes between bio-macromolecules and small molecules (e.g., cofactors, inhibitors, allosteric modulators, lead compounds)

structure-based and fragment-based assisted drug design studies

theoretical modeling and structure prediction of biological macromolecules and their complexes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the structure-function relationships of biological macromolecules and their interactions, with a strong emphasis on the chemical aspects of the problems under investigation.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of chemical biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.