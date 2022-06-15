Scope

The Electrochemical Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the technological applications of electrochemical phenomena and the design of electrochemical processes in devices.

Led by Dr. Paul Shearing from University College London, the Electrochemical Engineering section welcomes submissions in the various domains of electrochemical engineering, which connect fundamental understanding with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

corrosion

electro-catalytic processes and photo-electrochemical processes

electrochemical deposition

electrochemical reactors: current distribution, fluid flow, mass transfer, and kinetics

electrochemical sensors

electrochemical synthesis and electrowinning

energy storage: Li-ion batteries, post Li-ion chemistries, flow batteries, other batteries, capacitive storage

fuel cells: high temperature, low temperature, engineering, and balance of plant

membranes: electrochemical processes, water purification

modeling electrochemical processes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, analysis, and optimization of electrochemical processes and devices.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the electrochemical engineering, energy storage, fuel cells, and water purification in relation to SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of electrochemical engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.