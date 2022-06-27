Main content

Specialty chief editor paul shearing University College London London , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Electrochemical Engineering

Scope The Electrochemical Engineering section publishes high-quality research related to the technological applications of electrochemical phenomena, including the study and design of electrochemical processes in devices including fuel cells, batteries and electrochemical reactors. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to: • Fuel cells: high temperature, low temperature, engineering and balance of plant • Energy storage: Li-ion batteries, post Li-ion chemistries, flow batteries, other batteries, capacitive Storage • Electrochemical reactors: current distribution, fluid flow, mass transfer and kinetics • Electrochemical Deposition • Corrosion • Modelling Electrochemical Processes • Electro-catalytic processes and photo-electrochemical processes • Membranes: electrochemical processes, water purification • Electrochemical Synthesis and Electrowinning • Electrochemical Sensors Research articles with solid theoretical and experimental background will be considered for publication. Kinetic and mass/heat transfer phenomena should be strongly linked to the description of experimental data, and clearly related to electrochemical engineering themes. Submissions that focus on the fundamental aspects of electrochemistry should be directed to the Electrochemistry section of our sister journal Frontiers in Chemistry. Frontiers in Chemical Engineering is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

