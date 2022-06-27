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About us
About us
Who we are
Mission and values
History
Leadership
Awards
Impact and progress
Frontiers' impact
Our annual reports
Thought leadership
Publishing model
How we publish
Open access
Quality and research integrity
Peer review
Research Topics
Publish your data with FAIR²
Fee policy
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Societies
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More from Frontiers
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All journals
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Frontiers in
Chemical Engineering
Sections
Sections
Biochemical Engineering
Catalytic Engineering
Chemical Reaction Engineering
Computational Methods in Chemical Engineering
Electrochemical Engineering
Environmental Chemical Engineering
Materials Process Engineering
Microfluidic Engineering and Process Intensification
Mixing and Particle Technology
Separation Processes
Surface and Interface Engineering
Sustainable Process Engineering
Articles
Research Topics
Editorial board
About journal
About journal
Scope
Field chief editors
Mission and scope
Facts
Journal sections
Open access statement
Copyright statement
Quality
For authors
Why submit?
Article types
Author guidelines
Editor guidelines
Publishing fees
Submission checklist
Contact editorial office
Frontiers in
Chemical Engineering
Sections
Sections
Biochemical Engineering
Catalytic Engineering
Chemical Reaction Engineering
Computational Methods in Chemical Engineering
Electrochemical Engineering
Environmental Chemical Engineering
Materials Process Engineering
Microfluidic Engineering and Process Intensification
Mixing and Particle Technology
Separation Processes
Surface and Interface Engineering
Sustainable Process Engineering
Articles
Research Topics
Editorial board
About journal
About journal
Scope
Field chief editors
Mission and scope
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Editors' Showcase: Chemical Engineering
Evgeny Rebrov
2,156
views
3
articles
Submission open
Osmotic Power Systems
Odne Stokke Burheim
Bruno G Pollet
783
views
Submission open
Insights in Chemical Engineering
Carina L. Gargalo
Claudia Muro
5,170
views
5
articles
Interactive magazine
Submission closed
Women in Chemical Engineering
Karla Mayolo-Deloisa
Cristina Chuck-Hernandez
Siti Shawalliah Idris
Giulia Bozzano
Diana Bernin
Lisa Volpatti
49,565
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8
articles
Interactive magazine
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Frontiers in Chemical Engineering - Rising Stars
Gianvito Vilé
Xiaopeng Lu
16,441
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3
articles
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Up-Scaling Emerging Electrochemical Processes: Recent Lessons from Reactor Design, Characterization and Modelling
Anna Hankin
Edward Brightman
Karel Bouzek
Jessica Allen
40,543
views
5
articles