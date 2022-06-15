Scope

The Environmental Chemical Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on sustainable technologies and chemical engineering tools for addressing environmental challenges.

Led by Dr. Antoni Sánchez from the Autonomous University of Barcelona, the Environmental Chemical Engineering section welcomes submissions in various domains of environmental chemical engineering, which contribute to solving environmental problems and promoting sustainable practices.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced materials for environmental applications (e.g., adsorbents, filtration membranes, molecular sieves)

advanced oxidation processes (e.g., Fenton oxidation, electrochemical treatment, wet air oxidation, plasma processes)

biological processes (e.g., biofiltration, aerobic and anaerobic processes, biofilm processes)

physico-chemical processes (e.g., ion exchange, multiphase extraction, adsorption)

sustainable technologies (e.g., resource recovery, carbon capture, renewable energy)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative approaches and technologies that address environmental issues and promote sustainability.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the environmental chemical engineering, sustainable technologies, and chemical engineering tools for addressing environmental challenges, contributing to SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Environmental Chemical Engineering section does not consider studies on environmental monitoring, routine remediation, and 'end-of-pipe' technologies, as well as general industrial or chemical engineering topics without a foundation in environmental issues, sustainability, or pollution control. However, submissions that address environmental implications or applications of chemical engineering processes, even if they are not directly related to the in-scope areas, may still be considered if they contribute to solving environmental problems and promoting sustainable practices.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental chemical engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.