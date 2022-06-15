Scope

The Mixing and Particle Technology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of mixing aspects in multiphase flow and particle technology.

Led by Dr. Jia Wei Chew from Chalmers University of Technology, the Mixing and Particle Technology section welcomes submissions in various domains of chemical engineering, which connect fundamental and applied research in mixing and de-mixing effects.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

circularity

energy transition

green chemistry

industrial mixing equipment

mixing in microfluidics

solid-gas mixing

solid-liquid mixing

solid-solid mixing

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about mixing processes in particulate systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the circularity, energy transition, green chemistry, industrial mixing equipment, mixing in microfluidics, solid-gas mixing, solid-liquid mixing, and solid-solid mixing in relation to SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section disseminates cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of chemical engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.