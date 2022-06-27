jia wei chew
Chalmers University of Technology
Göteborg, Sweden
Specialty Chief Editor
Mixing and Particle Technology
American University of Beirut
Beirut, Lebanon
Associate Editor
Mixing and Particle Technology
University of Erlangen Nuremberg
Erlangen, Germany
Associate Editor
Mixing and Particle Technology
University of Connecticut
Storrs, United States
Associate Editor
Mixing and Particle Technology
Particle in Motion, LLC
Chicago, United States
Associate Editor
Mixing and Particle Technology
Toronto Metropolitan University
Toronto, Canada
Associate Editor
Mixing and Particle Technology
The University of Newcastle
Callaghan, Australia
Associate Editor
Mixing and Particle Technology
Osaka Metropolitan University
Osaka, Japan
Associate Editor
Mixing and Particle Technology
University of Birmingham
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Mixing and Particle Technology
Lakehead University
Thunder Bay, Canada
Associate Editor
Mixing and Particle Technology
Kunming University of Science and Technology
Kunming, China
Associate Editor
Mixing and Particle Technology