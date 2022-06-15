Scope

The Separation Processes section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative separation techniques and process design for liquid and gaseous mixtures.

Led by Dr. Eric Favre from Université de Lorraine, the Separation Processes section welcomes submissions in the various domains of separation science, which connect theoretical concepts with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

characterization of molecular mechanisms leading to separations of gaseous or liquid mixtures

energy efficiency of separation processes

hybrid processes (e.g. reaction/separation systems)

modelling and simulation approaches of separation processes

new separation systems or production technologies

process intensification of separation processes

process systems engineering applied to separation processes

process synthesis studies applied to separations

proof-of-concepts studies with novel separating agents and/or separation concepts

solving methods for separation problems encountered in emerging fields (e.g. feedstocks, green chemistry and engineering, biotechnology, energy, water treatment)

sustainability concepts applied to separation processes (e.g. life cycle analysis, carbon footprint)

thermodynamics and mass transport properties of mass separating agents

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative separating agents and separation process design, as well as their applications in various fields.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the separation processes, energy efficiency, process intensification, sustainability concepts, and emerging fields in separation science, contributing to SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of separation science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.