Specialty chief editor eric favre Université de Lorraine Nancy , France Specialty Chief Editor Separation Processes

Scope The Separation Processes section publishes significant findings across the field of separation science as applied to liquid and gaseous mixtures. Articles should showcase innovative separating agents and separation process design. These include modelling, simulation, proof of concepts, and applications to industrial operations. Areas covered by this specialty include but are not limited to: • Proof-of-concepts studies with novel separating agents and/or separation concepts • Thermodynamics and mass transport properties of mass separating agents • Characterization of molecular mechanisms leading to separations of gaseous or liquid mixtures • Modelling and simulation approaches of separation processes • New separation systems or production technologies • Hybrid processes (e.g. reaction/separation systems) • Process Systems Engineering applied to separation processes • Process synthesis studies applied to separations • Process intensification of separation processes • Energy efficiency of separation processes • Solving methods for separation problems encountered in emerging fields (e.g. feedstocks, green chemistry and engineering, biotechnology, energy, water treatment) • Sustainability concepts applied to separation processes (e.g. Life Cycle Analysis, Carbon footprint) Recognizing the ever-increasing role of computational approaches, contributions on advanced strategies and tools such as molecular modelling or process synthesis methods are also encouraged. Frontiers in Chemical Engineering is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Chem. Eng.

Abbreviation fceng

Electronic ISSN 2673-2718

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, Norwegian Centre for Research Data (NSD), Chinese Academy of Sciences GoOA, Inspec, Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), CNKI Scholar, DeepGreen, Jisc, JuFo, Sherpa/Romeo, MyScienceWork

