Scope

The Sustainable Process Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on addressing sustainability challenges from a chemical engineering perspective.

Led by Dr. J Paul Chen from the National University of Singapore, the Sustainable Process Engineering section welcomes submissions in various domains of sustainable engineering, which aim to develop and promote innovative solutions for a more sustainable future.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biomass as a resource (e.g., biogas production, bioethanol production, potassium/nitrogen/phosphorous removal/recovery)

conversion of waste into energy and value-added materials

metal waste treatment and resource recovery

novel materials for sustainable engineering applications (e.g., green energy, plastic pollution treatment, water purification, nanomaterials toxicity)

sustainable (industrial) chemical processes (e.g., low carbon-footprint technologies, catalytic processes, value-added chemicals)

sustainable manufacturing (e.g., climate change and environmental impact, energy and natural resources conservation, economically sound processes)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative technologies and materials used to reduce consumption, reduce waste, and lessen our impact on the planet.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the sustainable process engineering, biomass as a resource, waste conversion, metal waste treatment, novel materials for sustainable applications, sustainable chemical processes, and sustainable manufacturing in alignment with SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.