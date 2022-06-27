Main content

Specialty chief editor j paul chen National University of Singapore Singapore , Singapore Specialty Chief Editor Sustainable Process Engineering

Scope The Sustainable Process Engineering section publishes high-quality research that addresses challenges of sustainability from a chemical engineering standpoint. In alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, all contributions to this section should have a clear theoretical, computational and applied focus on novel technologies and materials used to reduce consumption, reduce waste, and lessen our impact on the planet. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to, the following: • Sustainable manufacturing (e.g. climate change and environmental impact, energy and natural resources conservation, economically sound processes) • Sustainable (industrial) chemical processes (e.g. low carbon-footprint technologies, catalytic processes, value-added chemicals) • Novel materials for sustainable engineering applications (e.g. green energy, plastic pollution treatment, water purification, nanomaterials toxicity) • Biomass as a resource (e.g. biogas production, bioethanol production, potassium/nitrogen/phosphorous removal/recovery) • Conversion of waste into energy and value-added materials • Metal Waste Treatment and Resource Recovery Studies focusing on routine environmental monitoring and remediation, as well as “end-of-pipe” technologies do not fall within the scope of this section. Frontiers in Chemical Engineering is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Chem. Eng.

Abbreviation fceng

Electronic ISSN 2673-2718

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, Norwegian Centre for Research Data (NSD), Chinese Academy of Sciences GoOA, Inspec, Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), CNKI Scholar, DeepGreen, Jisc, JuFo, Sherpa/Romeo, MyScienceWork

Submission Sustainable Process Engineering welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, Methods, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Sustainable Process Engineering, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.