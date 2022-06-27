Main content

Scope The impacts of climate change become clearer with each passing day as we continue to emit greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Climate change impacts include, but are not limited to, extreme weather events such as heatwaves or heavy rain, flooding, droughts, wildfires, sea-level rise, and storms. There is a strong scientific consensus that even with ambitious plans to limit the magnitude of current and future greenhouse gas emissions, some climate impacts are inevitable due to historical emissions. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Adaptation is “the process of adjustment to actual or expected climate and its effects” in human and/or natural systems. “In human systems, adaptation seeks to moderate or avoid harm or exploit beneficial opportunities. In some natural systems, human intervention may facilitate adjustment to expected climate and its effects”. Adaptation to the impacts of climate change is essential to minimize climate risks that could, among other things, have serious ramifications for human livelihoods, health and wellbeing, economic growth, social development, political stability, and peace and security. Achieving adaptation targets could be challenging and requires comprehensive, inclusive, and integrated approaches across multiple sectors and disciplines. To advance the scientific, technical, practical, and public knowledge on climate change adaptation, this interdisciplinary section of the Frontiers in Climate will focus on different issues related to climate change adaptation, including, but not limited to: • Adaptation across various sectors (agriculture, energy, food, water, etc.) • Adaptation in marine social-ecological Systems • Adaptation and coastal ecosystems • Adaptation for poverty reduction • Climate justice and the need for equitable adaptation • Nature-based solutions for climate change adaptation • Gender, equity, and social justice • Ecosystem-based adaptation • Adaptation for biodiversity conservation • Smart solutions for adaptation to climate change • Climate adaptation scenarios • Climate-resilient development pathways • Urban climate change adaptation • Integrated approaches to adaptation and mitigation • Mitigation co-benefits and trade-offs of climate change adaptation • Health and wellbeing co-benefits and tradeoffs of climate adaptation • Climate change adaptation and achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) • Interactions between adaptation and resilience • Linkages between climate adaptation and migration • Co-benefits for Sustainable Development Goals • Assessment of climate risks and vulnerabilities • Assessment of adaptation efforts and action plans • Climate risk perceptions • Indigenous and local knowledge for climate change adaptation • Climate adaptation to reduce conflict and promote peace • Limits to adaptation • Maladaptation • Adaptation finance • Governance issues related to adaptation Frontiers in Climate is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

