Scope

The Climate Adaptation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge and understanding of climate change adaptation strategies and practices.

Led by Dr. Ayyoob Sharifi from Hiroshima University, the Climate Adaptation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of climate change adaptation, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to address the challenges posed by climate impacts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptation across various sectors (agriculture, energy, food, water, etc.)

adaptation and coastal ecosystems

adaptation for biodiversity conservation

adaptation for poverty reduction

assessment of adaptation efforts and action plans

assessment of climate risks and vulnerabilities

climate adaptation scenarios

climate adaptation to reduce conflict and promote peace

climate change adaptation and achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs)

climate justice and the need for equitable adaptation

climate risk perceptions

climate-resilient development pathways

co-benefits for sustainable development goals

ecosystem-based adaptation

gender, equity, and social justice

governance issues related to adaptation

health and wellbeing co-benefits and tradeoffs of climate adaptation

indigenous and local knowledge for climate change adaptation

integrated approaches to adaptation and mitigation

interactions between adaptation and resilience

limits to adaptation

linkages between climate adaptation and migration

maladaptation

mitigation co-benefits and trade-offs of climate change adaptation

nature-based solutions for climate change adaptation

smart solutions for adaptation to climate change

urban climate change adaptation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about strategies and practices that address the challenges of adapting to climate change impacts.

The Climate Adaptation section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on climate change adaptation. Studies primarily centered on mitigation, unrelated environmental issues, or topics that do not directly address the challenges and solutions associated with adapting to a changing climate are excluded. However, integrated approaches to adaptation and mitigation, as well as mitigation co-benefits and trade-offs of climate change adaptation, are considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of climate adaptation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.