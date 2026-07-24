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Texas A&M University System
College Station, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Climate Action
Copenhagen Business School
Frederiksberg, Denmark
Associate Editor
Climate Action
Griffith University
Nathan, Australia
Associate Editor
Climate Action
United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Washington, United States
Associate Editor
Climate Action