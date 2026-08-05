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Flinders University
Adelaide, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Climate, Ecology and People
World Agroforestry Centre (Kenya)
Nairobi, Kenya
Associate Editor
Climate, Ecology and People
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Knoxville, United States
Associate Editor
Climate, Ecology, and People
Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, College of Sciences and Engineering, University of Tasmania
Hobart, Australia
Associate Editor
Climate, Ecology and People