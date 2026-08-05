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University of Pretoria
Pretoria, South Africa
Associate Editor
Climate Services
Tetra Tech (United States)
Pasadena, United States
Associate Editor
Climate Services
Université Grenoble Alpes
Saint Martin d'Hères, France
Associate Editor
Climate Services
Climate Hazards Center, Department of Geography, College of Letters & Science, University of California, Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, United States
Associate Editor
Climate Services