Mission & scope

Frontiers in Climate is a multidisciplinary journal that explores scientific advances and applications in climate research, with a focus on mitigation, adaptation, and resilience in the past and in the future.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Matthew Collins (University of Exeter, UK), this Web of Science (ESCI), Scopus and DOAJ indexed journal welcomes submissions in all areas of climate research which support strategies and technologies for addressing climate change and its impacts. Topics of interest include:

carbon dioxide removal

climate adaptation

climate and decision making

climate and economics

climate and health

climate law and policy

climate mobility

climate monitoring

climate risk management

climate services

climate, ecology and people

predictions and projections.

The journal’s key sections bring together emissions/mitigation experts, climate modelers, and adaptation experts in one place alongside the latest research into climate policy and economic drivers. In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 13: climate action, which aims to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as bibliometric and in silico studies, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Climate is committed to advancing developments in climate research by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.