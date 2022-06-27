peter kareiva
Aquarium of the Pacific
Long Beach , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Climate and Ecology
Aquarium of the Pacific
Long Beach , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Climate and Ecology
Duke University
Durham , United States
Associate Editor
Climate, Ecology, and People
Sichuan Agricultural University
Ya'an , China
Associate Editor
Climate, Ecology and People
University of California, Irvine
Irvine , United States
Associate Editor
Climate, Ecology, and People
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Knoxville , United States
Associate Editor
Climate, Ecology, and People
International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT)
Cali , Colombia
Associate Editor
Climate, Ecology, and People
International Center for Tropical Agriculture
Nairobi , Kenya
Associate Editor
Climate, Ecology, and People
East China Normal University
Shanghai , China
Associate Editor
Climate, Ecology, and People
National Audubon Society
New York , United States
Associate Editor
Climate, Ecology, and People
Flinders University
Adelaide , Australia
Associate Editor
Climate, Ecology, and People
University of Georgia
Athens , United States
Guest Associate Editor
Climate, Ecology and People
Peking University
Beijing , China
Guest Associate Editor
Climate, Ecology and People
Chulalongkorn University
Bangkok , Thailand
Guest Associate Editor
Climate, Ecology and People
University of Waterloo
Waterloo , Canada
Guest Associate Editor
Climate, Ecology and People
University of Haifa
Haifa , Israel
Guest Associate Editor
Climate, Ecology and People
Climate Science Centre, CSIRO Oceans & Atmosphere
Melbourne , Australia
Guest Associate Editor
Climate, Ecology and People