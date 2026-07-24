Systematic Review
Accepted on 24 Jul 2026
Understanding Climate Emotions in Relation to Mental Health and Pro-Environmental Behavior: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
in Climate Action
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Systematic Review
Accepted on 24 Jul 2026
in Climate Action
Original Research
Accepted on 20 Jul 2026
in Climate Action
Original Research
Published on 17 Jul 2026
in Climate Action
Review
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in Climate Action
Original Research
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in Climate Action
Original Research
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Original Research
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Review
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Original Research
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Policy and Practice Reviews
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Brief Research Report
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Systematic Review
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Review
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Review
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Original Research
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Original Research
Published on 21 Aug 2024
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in Climate Action