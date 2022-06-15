Scope

The Climate and Decision Making section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the multifaceted and interconnected nature of societal decision-making about climate change.

Led by Dr. Reiner Grundmann from the University of Nottingham, the Climate and Decision Making section welcomes submissions in the various domains of social science, which explore the complex relationships between politics, policies, media, business organizations, scientific institutions, civil society organizations, and private citizens in the context of climate change.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

the role of business organizations in promoting new products and processes or defending their practices, while influencing the regulatory environment and political decision-making

the role of citizens as consumers and voters in impacting the development of climate-relevant options

the role of civil society organizations in campaigning as social movements, consumer organizations, or community groups

the role of media outlets and platforms in selecting and interpreting climate-relevant news

the role of politics and policies at local, regional, national, and international levels

the role of scientific institutions and scientists in making decisions about research priorities, communication of findings, and advocacy of specific recommendations

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of societal decision-making processes related to climate change, including social, political, economic, cultural, and psychological factors.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of societal decision-making processes related to climate change, politics, policies, media, business organizations, scientific institutions, civil society organizations, and private citizens, and SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Climate and Decision Making section does not consider submissions that lack a relevance to climate-related issues or decision-making processes. Studies focusing solely on unrelated scientific disciplines, such as clinical research or product efficacy, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of social science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.