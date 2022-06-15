Scope

The Climate and Economics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing climate change through economic analysis.

The Climate and Economics section welcomes submissions in various domains of climate change and economics, which connect interdisciplinary efforts to tackle climate change and its consequences.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

climate change economics

climate economics

climate modeling and projections

climate risk management

economic growth

energy and transportation economics

energy commodity and regulation and taxation

forecasting

international trade

monetary policy

natural capital and inclusive wealth

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between climate change and economics, offering insights into potential solutions and policy implications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the climate change economics, energy and transportation economics, climate modeling and projections, climate risk management, climate economics, energy commodity and regulation and taxation, forecasting, international trade, economic growth, monetary policy, natural capital and inclusive wealth, and SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), 13 (Climate Action), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Climate and Economics section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on unrelated fields such as clinical studies, product efficacy, biosafety, or neuroscience. Research that lacks a foundation in climate change or economic implications, or does not contribute to the understanding and addressing of climate change through economic analysis, will be considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of climate change and economics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.