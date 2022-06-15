Scope

The Climate and Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of climate change and its effects on human health.

The Climate Change and Health section welcomes submissions in various domains of climate and health research, which address the challenges and opportunities in understanding and responding to the health impacts of climate change.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

climate change and health detection and attribution studies

climate change and health education

climate change and health equity

climate change and health finance, policy, and system transformation

climate change and health loss and damage

climate change and health tipping points (irreversible impacts)

climate change and mental and emotional health

climate change and nature-based solutions for health

climate change and physical health (e.g. infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases, maternal health, nutrition, etc.)

climate change, weather and climate extremes, and medicine

climate change, weather and climate extremes, and public health

climate and indigenous peoples' health

health and climate change adaptation and/or mitigation, including maladaptation

indigenous knowledge(s) and ways of knowing about climate change and health

interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary methods and frameworks for studying and acting on climate-health risks

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the human health dimensions of climate change, focusing on the nature, magnitude, and distribution of current impacts and future projected risks, as well as the underlying root causes of vulnerability.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of climate and health, focusing on public health, medicine, physical health, mental and emotional health, health equity, health loss and damage, health finance, policy, system transformation, health education, indigenous peoples' health, adaptation and mitigation, nature-based solutions, health tipping points, interdisciplinary methods, and indigenous knowledge in relation to climate change (SDGs 3, 13, and 17).

Articles examining climate change but not human physical or mental health do not fall within the scope of this section. Articles that examine human health, but not climate change, also do not fall within the scope of the section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of climate and health research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.