peter kareiva
Aquarium of the Pacific
Long Beach , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Climate and Ecology
History will judge how we address climate change in our capacity as researchers, mentors, thought leaders, and public intellectuals. Climate disasters hurt the poor and disenfranchised the most, and climate solutions are often disproportionately paid for by the least affluent. Our solutions should foresee tradeoffs, anticipate unintended consequences, and be mindful of environmental injustices.
Climate matters because it controls which plants and animals are winners and losers, which food systems will thrive, and which new plagues and diseases might emerge. These are not only predicted impacts but are observed impacts. In the last decade, human communities have experienced record-breaking wildfires, drought, and floods. Ultimately, climate damage and the success of our efforts to mitigate this damage is constrained by the ecology of the natural world, and how people interact with, interfere with, and view "Mother Earth".
A research thread too rarely pursued is the thread linking climate, ecology and people. Just as important as how particular species respond to warmer winters and drier summers is how humans respond to these same climate impacts. In the language of the US National Science Foundation- it is all about "Coupled Natural and Human Systems".
The profound ecological and social shock waves of both climate change and our solutions to climate change are at the center of the Frontiers in Climate- Climate, Ecology and People specialty section. We seek articles that get beyond documenting existential risks or environmental degradation and examine solutions.
Theoretical and empirical science, qualitative and quantitative studies, formal reviews, interdisciplinary syntheses, models, implementation science, and policy analyses are all welcome. We especially invite articles that confront the following themes:
1.) Scalability of solutions. Technologies designed to solve the climate problem may have their own significant environmental and ecological impacts, especially when globally implemented (see freakonomics.com). Can we anticipate these consequences and design alterations in these technical solutions to proactively mitigate collateral damage?
2.) Accelerating adaptation. People, species and ecosystems may evolve or adapt in response to climate change. What might these adaptive responses mean for alternative climate and environmental futures and how might we accelerate adaptation?
3.) Finding solutions tailored to local ecology and culture. Warmed oceans may boost arctic fisheries but deplete tropical fisheries. Sequestering carbon in soils can work in moderate climate but may be impossible in arid systems.
Some cultures may easily eliminate animal protein from their diets, but in other cultures, vegan diets could never be accepted. How do we recognize unique ecological or social and cultural landscapes, and adjust climate solutions accordingly?
4.) Exploring narratives and communication strategies. Data and models may be the foundation, but nothing will happen until narratives make sense of the possible climate futures, and communication efforts connect to diverse audiences. What research informs the effectiveness of different communication efforts?
5.) Early warning systems and avoiding surprises. With increasing natural catastrophes, is there a possibility of monitoring and remote sensing programs that reveal impending crises such as famine or rampaging wildfires before the crisis strikes?
6.) Identifying feedback loops and network of linkages. It is both a cliché and an insight to recognize that everything is connected. Our challenge is to distinguish negative and positive feedback loops and to highlight critical linkages among the private sector, ecosystems, human well-being, and our response or lack of response to climate change. What are the most influential linkages and what is the magnitude of different positive feedback loops?
7.) Integrating technological and natural solutions. Technology alone is unlikely to rebalance our climate system. Ecological regeneration and restoration alone is not likely to rebalance our climate system. But a combination of the two has promise that warrants study. How do we optimally mix technological and natural solutions?
8.) Timing is everything and everything is timing. Climate change has a velocity. Ecosystem change has a velocity. Implementing solutions to climate change has a velocity. Changes in greenhouse gasses have a velocity. If the velocity with which a solution impacts atmospheric greenhouse gasses lags far behind the velocity of ecosystem change, then we have a problem. Can we identify mismatches between velocities that threaten to undermine the merits of particular solutions?
9.) Climate tyranny versus climate democracy. It is easy to target the fossil fuel industry as environmental villains. But when it comes to responding to climate change, who gets to pose the research questions, who gets to frame the solutions, and who decides what are acceptable futures?
10.) Climate and the (Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). "Climate action" is 1 of 17 SDGs. Almost all of the other 16 SDGs are impacted by any action taken, or not taken, to address climate change. Many of the connections are obvious: climate action and water, climate action and hunger, climate action and life on land, climate action and life below water, climate action and responsible consumption. Can we predict the impact of various climate actions on our ability to meet the sixteen other SDGs?
Climate, Ecology and People welcomes submissions of the following article types: Case Report, Community Case Study, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review.
