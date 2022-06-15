Scope

The Climate, Ecology and People section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interconnections between climate change, ecological systems, and human societies.

Led by Huade Guan from Flinders University, the Climate, Ecology and People section welcomes submissions providing detailed, in-depth knowledge about these interconnections and their implications for developing effective solutions to address climate change and its impacts on ecosystems and human societies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions on:

Impacts of climate variability and change on natural ecosystems (terrestrial, aquatic, and marine), and their service to societies

Interactions of (micro)climate, managed ecosystems (e.g., urban forests and rain-fed agriculture), and human systems

Ecosystem-focused solutions (technical, engineering, economic, and policy-related) for climate change mitigation and adaptation

Ecosystem restoration and conservation to improve climate resilience in natural, human and coupled systems

Social and cultural aspects of the interactions, impacts and solutions, including social-ecological systems, human well-being, and local and indigenous knowledge

Multiple-benefit approaches that address and further understanding of the interactions of climate change, natural ecosystems, and human societies, e.g., in watershed protection, renewable energy development, and transboundary conflicts

Paleoclimatic changes and their impact on various terrestrial and marine ecosystems, as well as on the evolution of human civilization and societal development

Contributing to SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 15 (Life on Land), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 14 (Life Below Water), 6.6 (Water-related ecosystems), and 2.4 (Sustainable food production ecosystems)

The Climate, Ecology and People section does not consider submissions without a fundamental basis in the interconnections between climate (change), ecosystems, and human societies. Studies that do not contribute to the understanding and advancement of climate action, life on land, life below water, sustainable cities and communities, sustainable water-related ecosystems or agricultural ecosystems are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.