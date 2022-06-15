Scope

The Climate Law and Policy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on addressing the challenges of climate change through law, policy, and governance.

Led by Chukwumerije Okereke from Bristol University, the Climate Law and Policy section welcomes submissions in the various domains of climate governance, which aim to enhance understanding and implementation of effective mitigation and adaptation strategies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

coastal land use policy

conservation of ecological systems threatened by climate change

ensuring equitable mitigation and adaptation outcomes

ensuring food and water security

human rights regarding climate migration and disasters

law and policy initiatives by cities for mitigation and adaptation

policies for regulation of businesses

policy instruments such as trading, incentives, labeling, etc.

private governance for mitigation and adaptation

promoting renewable energy sources

regulating carbon capture and storage technologies

regulation of greenhouse gas emissions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the legal, policy, and governance aspects of climate change mitigation and adaptation.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the climate governance and policy, focusing on SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), 15 (Life on Land), and 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of climate governance to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.