Main content

Scope Climate change has become the defining governance challenge of the twenty-first century, demanding law and policy responses from international to local scales of public and private institutions, as well as governance responses by businesses. Broadly speaking, these initiatives are aimed at mitigation of climate change, which seeks to arrest continued buildup of atmospheric greenhouse gasses, and adaptation to the impacts of climate change that cannot be avoided. Both will be needed, as even the most aggressive mitigation policies, if adopted, will not prevent some level of climate change that is already committed by past emissions. The failure of mitigation policies thus far to bend emissions sharply down gives all the more reason to make successful design and implementation of mitigation and adaptation law and policy the highest of priorities going forward. The Frontiers in Climate - Climate Change Law and Policy specialty section focuses on this daunting governance challenge. The topics covered include all having to do with law and policy for mitigation and adaptation. Example themes include: - Regulation of greenhouse gas emissions - Promoting renewable energy sources - Law and policy initiatives by cities for mitigation and adaptation - Policies for regulation of businesses - Ensuring food and water security - Coastal land use policy - Policy instruments such as trading, incentives, labeling, etc. - Ensuring equitable mitigation and adaptation outcomes - Regulating carbon capture and storage technologies - Conservation of ecological systems threatened by climate change - Human rights regarding climate migration and disasters - Private governance for mitigation and adaptation International law and comparative law studies are welcome, as are case studies of national and subnational law and policy. Legislative, administrative, and judicial developments all fall within the scope of the specialty section, as do analyses of private governance initiatives. Frontiers in Climate is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Clim.

Abbreviation fclim

Electronic ISSN 2624-9553

Indexed in Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Impact 2.1 CiteScore

Submission Climate Law and Policy welcomes submissions of the following article types: Case Report, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Climate Law and Policy, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.