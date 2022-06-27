robin kundis craig
University of Southern California
Los Angeles , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Climate Law and Policy
University of Southern California
Los Angeles , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Climate Law and Policy
Vanderbilt University
Nashville , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Climate Law and Policy
University of Otago
Dunedin , New Zealand
Associate Editor
Climate Law and Policy
Schulich School of Law, Dalhousie University
Halifax Regional Municipality , Canada
Associate Editor
Climate Law and Policy
Institute of Law of Sea, School of International Affairs and Public Administration, Ocean University of China
Qingdao , China
Associate Editor
Climate Law and Policy
Vanderbilt University
Nashville , United States
Associate Editor
Climate Law and Policy
University of California, Berkeley
Berkeley , United States
Associate Editor
Climate Law and Policy
School of Law, University of California, Los Angeles
Los Angeles , United States
Associate Editor
Climate Law and Policy
University of Eastern Finland
Kuopio , Finland
Associate Editor
Climate Law and Policy
Utrecht University
Utrecht , Netherlands
Associate Editor
Climate Law and Policy
Loyola University New Orleans
New Orleans , United States
Associate Editor
Climate Law and Policy
Northwestern University
Evanston , United States
Associate Editor
Climate Law and Policy
University of Saskatchewan
Saskatoon , Canada
Guest Associate Editor
Climate Law and Policy
The Pennsylvania State University (PSU)
University Park , United States
Guest Associate Editor
Climate Law and Policy
Fordham University
New York City , United States
Guest Associate Editor
Climate Law and Policy
University of Chinese Academy of Sciences
Beijing , China
Guest Associate Editor
Climate Law and Policy