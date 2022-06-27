chukwumerije okereke
University of Bristol
Bristol, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Climate Law and Policy
University of California, Berkeley
Berkeley, United States
Associate Editor
Climate Law and Policy
Northwestern University
Evanston, United States
Associate Editor
Climate Law and Policy
Vanderbilt University
Nashville, United States
Associate Editor
Climate Law and Policy
Environmental Policy and Culture, Northwestern University, Evanston
Illinois, United States
Associate Editor
Climate Law and Policy
Loyola University New Orleans
New Orleans, United States
Associate Editor
Climate Law and Policy