Scope

Climate mobility is emerging as the human face of climate change. It spans a wide range of topics, from forced displacement owing to sudden-onset events; seasonal migration owing to climate variability; more permanent migration driven by slow-onset climate processes; managed retreat and planned relocation in high and low income settings; climate adaptation and resilience-building efforts in origin areas that seek to provide alternatives to migration; preparing and supporting destination areas; and social protection of migrants and those who are involuntarily immobile or staying behind in a context of worsening climatic conditions. Research on climate mobility comprises theoretical contributions, field-based studies, statistical analyses of secondary data, climate mobility modeling, and policy-oriented work that focuses on solutions, among others.

By now it is widely accepted that climate factors can and do play a role in migration decision making, though the degree of their influence varies depending on the local context. It is also recognized that climate stressors rarely act alone on the decision to migrate (or stay put), but operate through social, economic, demographic, cultural, psychological, and structural factors, among others. Yet for every generalization, there are exceptions, and the field is characterized by vigorous debate. For example, mobility can represent a positive adaptive response to climate variability and change in some contexts, and in others (or for different sub-populations) it can result in increased vulnerability. By the same token, immobility can be voluntary and positive or involuntary and terribly challenging to vulnerable populations or individuals. From a climate justice perspective, we must recognize that not all people have the capability to move across borders or even internally within countries, and that movement itself may not be considered desirable but may be increasingly necessary as a result of growing climate impacts and changing habitability.

For the Climate Mobility Section of Frontiers in Climate, the editors especially encourage the following:

• Research that is based on strong empirical and theoretical foundations, drawing on rigorous data collection/analysis and relevant migration theory;

• Research from all regions of the world - from low to high-income countries - on the full range of types of human mobility, especially from relatively under-represented regions and groups;

• Spatial analyses, using climate/environmental and population/migration data, including novel data streams (e.g., high-resolution remote sensing, social media data, call detail records, etc., that enable one to infer demographic variables);

• Projections using state-of-the-art methods (agent-based modeling, radiation, machine learning, and other approaches) as well inputs such as the shared socioeconomic pathways (SSPs);

• Work on voluntary and involuntary immobility (e.g. trapped populations) and the factors that may explain why people choose to stay back or identify as being trapped, such as attachment to place, economic circumstances, responsibility for dependents, gender roles, reduced health, wellbeing erosion, etc.;

• Engagement with cross-cutting issues and topics such as justice and equity, differential vulnerability, gender, intersectionality, race, conflict, the interaction of non-climate and climate drivers of migration, land ownership, gentrification, food and water security, institutional and legal dimensions, and climate attribution;

• Recognition of root-causes such as underlying institutional and structural factors (e.g., highly inequitable access to resources, markets, and political power structures) that shape the way the climate stressors impact local migration decision-making;

• Qualitative, people-centered research approaches such as storytelling and narrative analysis investigating the values and perceptions relating to migration and immobility desires;

• Research to action investigations directly engaging with local assessments and knowledge of successful mobility and immobility responses to climatic changes;

• Meta-analyses or systematic reviews capturing different facets of the literature - from quantitative to qualitative work, different frameworks or geographical settings;

• Evidence-based work that identifies policies such as facilitated migration or social protections that will enable people to make their own choices regarding mobility as a possible response to climate stressors and other factors; and

• Policy-oriented work that is informed by global policy discourse (e.g., UNFCCC and Global Compact on Migration) and, in turn, informs the work of policy actors (e.g., local and national government agencies, International Organization for Migration, the Platform for Disaster Displacement, the World Bank, UNDP, UNHCR, etc.).

We particularly welcome interdisciplinary studies that combine qualitative and quantitative methods, and research led by or deeply engaging with scientists, scholars and stakeholders in low income settings.

Research on climate risk management or adaptation without reference to mobility in its different forms may be better placed in the Frontiers in Climate sections on Climate Risk Management and Climate Adaptation. Studies investigating the linkages between climate and health without a mobility or immobility link may be better suited for Climate and Health. Please check with the editorial teams of either section if you are unsure where your manuscript best fits.