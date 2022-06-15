Scope

The Climate Mobility section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the various aspects of human mobility and immobility in the context of climate change.

Led by Dr. Alex de Sherbinin at Columbia University’s Climate School, the Climate Mobility section welcomes submissions in the various domains of climate mobility, which address the complex relationship between climate factors and human migration decisions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

descriptions of local climate mobility projects and solutions involving local adaptation and/or facilitated migration

empirical and theoretical research on climate mobility

engagement with cross-cutting issues such as justice, equity, vulnerability, gender, intersectionality, race, conflict, and climate attribution

evidence-based work identifying policies for facilitating migration or social protections

meta-analyses or systematic reviews of the literature

policy-oriented work informed by and informing global policy discourse

projections using state-of-the-art methods and inputs

qualitative, people-centered research approaches

quantitative analyses testing the influence of climate factors on migration and forced displacement

recognition of root causes and underlying institutional and structural factors

research to action investigations engaging with local assessments and knowledge

spatial analyses using climate/environmental and population/migration data

studies from all regions of the world, particularly under-represented regions and groups

work on voluntary and involuntary immobility and factors influencing these decisions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of human mobility and immobility in relation to climate change, aiming to contribute to a better understanding of this complex issue and inform policy-making.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of climate mobility and human migration decisions in relation to climate change, and SDGs 10 (Reduced Inequalities), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 13 (Climate Action), and 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

This section is not for papers that focus on general aspects of societal vulnerability, resilience and adaptation to climate change, disaster risk management, or general studies on mobility and migration.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of climate mobility to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.