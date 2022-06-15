Scope

The Climate Risk Management section is dedicated to publishing research that advances understanding and provides practical solutions to the challenges posed by climate change across society and the environment.

Led by Dr. Bayes Ahmed (University College London), the section welcomes submissions across the diverse domains of climate risk management, with a focus on integrating knowledge across disciplines and informing decision-making processes.

As the Specialty Chief Editor of the Climate Risk Management section, my vision is to work collaboratively with our editors, contributors, reviewers and wider community to build an inclusive and forward-looking platform that advances both scientific excellence and practical solutions to the urgent challenges of climate change. Together, we aim to encourage submissions from historically underrepresented research communities, at-risk scholars, and groups working with marginalised or uniquely vulnerable populations worldwide, ensuring that diverse voices meaningfully shape global debates on climate risk.

As a team, we will uphold the highest standards of academic quality while actively promoting innovative and non-conventional approaches, including participatory, practice-oriented, and problem-solving research. We are committed to broadening and strengthening our research community and readership by fostering meaningful collaborations that connect local and indigenous knowledge systems with global frameworks. Ultimately, our shared goal is to make this section a space where high-quality, accessible, and actionable research informs policy and guides practice, and also brings real-world impact by empowering communities and advancing just, resilient, and sustainable futures for those most at risk.

Topics considered within the scope include:

Actionable knowledge for risk management and resilience

Climate impacts, extreme events, public health, migration/mobility, and security

Understanding the nexus: root causes of disasters, climate change, and human intervention

Interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary methods and frameworks for studying and addressing climate risk

Issues of equity, power, and fairness in risk management

Political, social, economic, and cultural dimensions of risk assessment, adaptation, and mitigation

Comparative studies and critiques of different ways of formulating and governing climate risk

Vulnerability, adaptation, risk assessment, and resilience metrics and indicators

Data-driven methods including AI, machine learning, geospatial big data, and remote sensing for predictive modelling combined with risk-informed decision-making

Local-to-global scales, with attention to indigenous knowledge systems, community-based adaptation, and global governance frameworks

Nature-based solutions (NbS) and ecosystem-based adaptation as central strategies for risk reduction and resilience-building

Early warning systems and anticipatory action

Systems thinking and compound risks, including cascading, systemic, and multi-hazard interactions (e.g., climate extremes with conflict or pandemics)

Decision-support tools, participatory approaches, and co-production of knowledge for policy and practice

Public health issues linked to climate change adaptation

Ethics and governance of emerging technologies, such as geoengineering, climate finance innovations, and blockchain applications in disaster risk reduction

Youth, intergenerational justice, and future generations, including youth-led climate resilience movements

Submissions are especially encouraged from the Global South, historically underrepresented research communities, at-risk scholars, and groups working with marginalised or uniquely vulnerable populations worldwide.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth insights into various aspects of climate risk management and their implications for decision-making processes. In particular, the section welcomes contributions that advance knowledge on disaster risk reduction and risk-driven approaches to development and governance; vulnerability, adaptation, risk assessment, resilience metrics, and indicators; risk mitigation, adaptive capacity, sustainability, and climate-resilient pathways; interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary approaches; the integration of local/indigenous knowledge with global frameworks; and the linkages between climate impacts, extreme events, health, (non-)migration, (im)mobility, security, and political, social, economic, institutional, environmental and cultural dimensions of climate risk. The section explicitly aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Climate Risk Management section does not consider studies focused solely on the physical aspects of climate extremes, monitoring, or modelling systems. However, submissions are encouraged if they integrate these elements with climate risk management strategies, adaptation and mitigation efforts, or the social, economic, cultural, and governance dimensions of risk. Clinical and purely medical research lies outside the section’s scope.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in climate risk management to researchers, practitioners, industry, policymakers, activists, journalists, and the wider public.