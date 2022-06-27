Scope

Beginning with the rise of the earliest agrarian societies, the effective management of climate and weather risks has been a great test of the ingenuity of our civilizations. Today, facing an uncertain 21st century, we know that our expanding economies and population, combined with the effects of natural variability and climate change, will act to increase our exposure to weather and climate risk. Drought, fire, flood and other weather and climate-related disasters are exacting increasingly expensive and, in some cases, deadly tolls on every continent. Effective climate services, however, are helping us to monitor, understand, predict and mitigate these threats.

The Frontiers in Climate - Climate Services specialty section focuses on the science, strategy, implementation and application of Climate Services. The topics covered range from basic science and theory to applications of climate services. These foci include:

- descriptions of weather and climate extremes,

- descriptions of systems and strategies for monitoring, prediction and mitigation,

- case studies on the decision-making applications of those systems.

Studies discussing the provision of ‘actionable information’ and the effective communication of climate and weather information are welcome, as are articles covering the intersection of climate and risk management via mechanisms such as weather-based insurance and associated safety-net programs.

Climate Services focuses primarily on:

- the design and development of monitoring and modeling systems to track climate extremes,

- explaining the physical characteristics of such extremes,

- communicating this information in a timely and effective fashion.

For articles that focus more on the social and economic aspects of disaster risk mitigation, please consider submitting to our complementary specialty section on Climate Risk Management.

Dr Chris Funk and Dr Shraddhanand Shukla, 2019