Scope

The Climate Services section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the science, strategy, implementation, and application of climate services.

The Climate Services section welcomes submissions in various domains of climate services, which connect the understanding of climate extremes and their management.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

case studies on decision-making applications of these systems

descriptions of weather and climate extremes

systems and strategies for monitoring, prediction, and mitigation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design and development of monitoring and modeling systems to track climate extremes, explaining the physical characteristics of such extremes, and communicating this information in a timely and effective fashion.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of climate extremes, their management, and decision-making applications in relation to SDGs 13 (Climate Action) and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Climate Services section does not consider fields of study that primarily focus on social and economic aspects of disaster risk mitigation without a foundation in climate services or adaptation strategies. Additionally, studies on agricultural production, product accuracy, land use, and health effects that do not have a basis in climate services or adaptation strategies are considered outside the scope of this section. Furthermore, studies that do not address the development, implementation, or evaluation of climate services are deemed unsuitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of climate services to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.