Scope

As a global society we have been burning fossil fuels to meet our energy and transportation needs since the start of the Industrial Revolution, which has resulted in atmospheric CO2 concentrations much greater than at any other time during the last 650,000 years. Although mitigation efforts such as the replacement of fossil fuels with renewables, advances in energy efficiency, and carbon capture and storage/utilization will be essential, it is becoming increasingly clear, that these efforts will not be enough to prevent warming beyond 2°C within this century.

The current global dependence on fossil fuels to meet energy needs continues to increase. If 2°C warming by 2100 is to be prevented, as a global society, we will need to adopt strategies that not only avoid CO2 emissions, but also allow for the removal of CO2 or other greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. These proposals are known as ‘Negative Emission Technologies’ (NETs), sometimes also referred to as ‘Carbon Dioxide Removal’ or ‘greenhouse gas removal’, and they may be required to remove >10 billion tonnes of CO2 per year by the end of the century.

It is clear that NETs can never be a wholesale replacement for reducing emissions but may be useful in displacing some energy/emission intensive sectors. It is unlikely that a single NETs proposal can be scaled sufficiently to meet this demand, and a portfolio of approaches may be more feasible.

The primary direct removal methods of focus in this specialty section of Frontiers in Climate will include all negative emissions strategies that will play a role in meeting our climate goals. This interdisciplinary section will focus on a variety of technologies and methodologies including:

• Land management

• Climate projections and the carbon cycle implications of NETs

• Integrated assessment modeling

• Mineral carbonation, enhanced weathering, and ocean alkalinity

• Ocean based proposals (including alkalinisation, fertilisation, upwelling, downwelling, marine BECCS, biomass burial)

• Bioenergy and direct air capture with carbon capture and reliable storage

• Blue carbon

While some submissions may be suitable to the sections Carbon Capture, Storage and Utilization and Bioenergy and Biofuels in Frontiers in Energy Research, technical aspects that assess the viability and impact of these technologies on climate will be of central focus to the section.