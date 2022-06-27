Mission & scope

Communication systems and networks are becoming the dominant mode of information access and exchange.

Besides allowing developing economies to leap into the information age without necessarily the costly infrastructure of wiring to every home and office, these technologies are also offering people in more developed economies more freedom and flexibility. These technologies also connect everyday objects (household appliances, cars, thermostats, etc.) to the Internet through integrated devices, enabling seamless communications between people, processes, and devices without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. Thanks to the combination of data analytics, low-cost computing, and the cloud, with communication and networking technologies, physical objects can share and collect data with minimal human intervention. This leads to a hyper-connected world in which the physical world meets and collaborates with the digital world.





In this context, the objective of Frontiers in Communications and Networks is to publish original, high-level, and timely scientific articles in telecommunication across wireless and wired domains. Papers submitted by researchers from around the world are rigorously reviewed by leading and active international researchers. The journal capitalizes on the distinctive Frontiers digital platform for collaborative review to provide better and fair opportunities to receive and offer information. The ultimate goal is to create new knowledge and improve the quality and readability of the open-access published papers.



The journal aims to cover all the critical branches of contemporary telecommunications, ranging from the physical layer to cross-layer and networking design, performance evaluation, and validation.



The journal not only welcomes submissions with theoretical contributions but also encourages those that are focusing on applications and experimental demonstrations. As a result, the journal offers a forum for interchanging recent research findings between scientists not only from academia but also from industry.



Submissions in all formats/styles, including full research transactions (original reserach/ technology and code), brief research report, perspective/vision papers, tutorials, surveys/reviews, mini riviews, and replies, and comments, are welcomed.



Focal areas of the journal include but are not limited to communication, coding and information theory, signal processing for communication, wireless communications, wireless, wired, and ad-hoc networks, internet of things, sensor networks, data science for communication, secure communications, smart grid communications, optical communications and networks, aerial and space networks, non-conventional (nano, molecular, underwater, underground, etc.) communications and networks, and design and demonstration of system and test-bed.



