Mission & scope

Frontiers in Communications and Networks is a multidisciplinary, DOAJ indexed journal that focuses on the advancements in the field of telecommunication systems and networks across wireless and wired domains.

Led by Field Chief Editor Ioannis Krikidis (Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Cyprus), the journal welcomes submissions covering all critical branches of contemporary telecommunications, ranging from the physical layer to cross-layer and networking design, performance evaluation, and validation. Topics include, but are not limited to:

aerial and space networks

coding and information theory

communication

data science for communication

design and demonstration of system and test-bed.

internet of things

non-conventional (nano, molecular, underwater, underground, etc.) communications and networks

optical communications and networks

secure communications

sensor networks

signal processing for communication

smart grid communications

wireless communications

wireless, wired, and ad-hoc networks.

The journal also welcomes submissions with theoretical contributions and encourages those that focus on applications and experimental demonstrations. In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 9: industry, innovation and infrastructure.

Manuscripts that do not emphasise communication processes and communication systems are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers in Communications and Networks is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.