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University of Glasgow
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
IoT and Sensor Networks
School of Electrical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, University Technology Malaysia
Skudai, Malaysia
Associate Editor
IoT and Sensor Networks
State University of Londrina
Londrina, Brazil
Associate Editor
IoT and Sensor Networks
School of Science and Technology, Nottingham Trent University
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
IoT and Sensor Networks