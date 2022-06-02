Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
University of Ottawa
Ottawa , Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Smart Grid Communications
Manchester Metropolitan University
Manchester , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Smart Grid Communications
College of Engineering, San Diego State University
San Diego , United States
Associate Editor
Smart Grid Communications
University of Regina
Regina , Canada
Associate Editor
Smart Grid Communications