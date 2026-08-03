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King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Specialty Chief Editor
Wireless Communications
University of Victoria
Victoria, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Wireless Communications
University of Piraeus
Piraeus, Greece
Associate Editor
Wireless Communications
Sejong University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Wireless Communications