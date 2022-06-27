National and Kapodistrian University of Athens

Scope

Aerial and Space Networks publishes relevant theoretical and practical contributions related to current and future aerial and space communication networks, as emerging networking paradigms or evolutions of current networks.

The scope ranges from theory and analysis, protocols and algorithms, to proof-of-concepts or measurement-based studies, as well as noteworthy contributions in surveys and reviews, or bluesky vision papers. Topics covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

● Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) communication systems and networks.

● High Altitude Platform (HAP) communication systems and networks.

● GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite communication systems and networks.

● Integrated satellite-airborne-terrestrial networks.

● Channel modeling for aerial and aerial-to-ground communication.

● Spectrum management and coexistence for space, aerial and terrestrial networks.

● Interference mitigation for aerial communication

● Architectures and protocols for space and aerial networks.

● Performance optimization, decision and learning for aerial and space communication.

● Interaction of communication with flight mission and path planning.

● Aerial swarm communication systems.

● Energy consumption and energy-efficient communication.

● Experimental evaluation of aerial networks.

● 3D network planning and analysis.

● 3D beamforming, Massive MIMO, mmWave and THz communication for aerial networks.

● Ultra-reliable, ultra-dense or ultra-low latency solutions for aerial communication.

● Fundamental trade-offs and performance bounds for aerial and space communication.

● Wireless power transfer for aerial networks.

● Tethered UAV and Balloons communication systems.

● Physical layer security for aerial and space networks.

● Cloud and mobile edge computing for aerial and space networks.

● Network slicing and QoS differentiation for aerial networks and robots.

● Radar and sensing for aerial communication.

● Anomaly detection for aerial networks • Applications of aerial networks.

● AR and VR for and with aerial robots.

● Design and development of high-precision localization services for aerial networks.

● Mobility aware communication protocols.

● Solutions for autonomous and self-organizing aerial and space networks.

● Open source algorithms and public datasets for advancing aerial communication systems and research.

All studies must contribute insights into operation and design of current or future space or aerial communication networks. Our mission is to provide an open, solid, thrusted and timely platform for all contributions to aerial and space networks, from measurements to models, analysis, solutions to reviews and discussions and finally applications.

We especially welcome contributions that go beyond the state-of-the art in analyzing mobility, advancing autonomous aerial nodes, significantly improve reliability and latency, focus on swarm networks, and computing in the air.

Practical research and testbeds are particularly encouraged, as well as research that is reproducible, by sharing code and analysis models, or datasets.