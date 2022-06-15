Scope

The Data Science for Communications section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the application of data science in the field of communication networks and systems.

Led by Dr. Mehdi Bennis from the University of Oulu, the Data Science for Communications section welcomes submissions in the various domains of data science for communication, which serve to connect and enhance the understanding of modern life sciences, engineering, and other disciplines.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

causal, explainable, and interpretable machine learning

data-driven and machine learning for dynamical systems and cyber-physical control systems

distributed and federated learning and reinforcement learning for network decision making and networks

intelligent signal processing, signal detection, and channel estimation using machine learning

internet of things (IoT) and massive connectivity through machine learning

machine learning for intelligent power systems and smart grid

machine learning for massive MIMO, active and passive large intelligent surfaces (LIS)

machine learning for network optimization and radio resource management for next-generation wireless systems

machine learning for ultra-reliable and low latency communications (URLLC)

privacy-preserving machine learning and applications

unsupervised, semi-supervised, and self-supervised learning approaches to physical layer communications, source, and channel coding

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of data science techniques in communication networks and systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the application of data science in communication networks and systems, and SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of data science for communication to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.