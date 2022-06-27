Scope

The Data Science for Communications section of Frontiers in Communications and Networks Journal aims to publish high-quality fundamental and applied research in the area of Data Science for Communication, which plays an instrumental role in shaping up our modern life sciences, engineering and almost all disciplines.

This section aims at gathering cutting-edge contributions from both academia and industry, spanning the following topics:

● Machine learning for Network optimization and Radio resource management for next generation wireless systems.

● Machine learning for Internet of things (IoT) and massive connectivity.

● Machine learning for ultra-reliable and low latency communications (URLLC) .

● Machine learning for Massive MIMO, active and passive Large Intelligent Surfaces (LIS) .

● Unsupervised, semi-supervised and self-supervised learning approaches to physical layer communications, source and channel coding.

● Machine learning for intelligent signal processing, signal detection and channel estimation.

● Distributed and Federated learning and reinforcement learning for network decision making and networks.

● Machine learning for smart grid and intelligent power systems.

● Data-driven and machine learning for dynamical systems and cyber-physical control systems

● Privacy-preserving machine learning and applications.

● Interpretable, explainable and causal Machine learning

Submissions in all formats/styles including full-transactions papers (original research/technology and code), perspective/vision papers, tutorials/surveys (review), magazines (mini review), and letters (brief research report) are encouraged.