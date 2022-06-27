Scope

The Non-Conventional Communications and Networks section publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of both classical and non-classical communication and networking methods considered in the non-conventional media and/or environments.

The scope includes fundamental and applied research as well as significant and noteworthy contributions in reviews and analysis of the state of the art as well as future vision and long-term research directions.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

● Molecular signalling, communications, localization, and networks.

● Nanoscale communications (THz, optical), and networks.

● Intra-body and body area communication networks (RF, human body communications, optical, ultrasound, magnetic, etc.).

● Underwater communications, localization, and networks (acoustics, optical) .

● Underground communications, localization, and networks.

● Communications and localization networks in extreme environments such as pressure, temperature, inflammable, deep space, etc.

● Quantum communications, discrimination, sensing and networking.

● Simulation frameworks, prototype development, test platforms, and validation methods.

All studies must present original theoretical and/or experimental works that fall within the scope of this section. Submissions in all formats/styles including original research papers, perspective/vision papers, tutorials/sutveys (review), magazines (mini review), letters (brief research report), as well as replies and comments are encouraged.