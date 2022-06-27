Main content

Scope The Optical Communications and Networks section of Frontiers in Communications and Networks Journal publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of optical communications and networks, a rapidly expanding branch of photonics that accelerates progress in engineering with major technological and economic impact. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: ● Optical communication systems, subsystems and technologies. ● Visible light communication. ● Underwater optical wireless communication. ● Free space optical communication. ● Optical modulation and coding. ● Optical signal processing. ● Channel modeling and characterization. ● MIMO technologies in Optical communication systems. ● AI technologies in Optical communication systems. ● Architecture and protocol of optical networks. ● Optical network survivability and security. ● Network management related innovation. ● Nonlinear optics. All studies must present original theoretical and/or experimental results of optical communications and networks. Reports dealing with optical devices do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. Submissions in all formats/styles including full-transactions papers (original research/technology and code), perspective/vision papers, tutorials/surveys (reviews), magazines (mini review), letters (brief research report), as well as replies and comments are encouraged. Frontiers in Communications and Networks is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Submission Optical Communications and Networks welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology Report, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Optical Communications and Networks, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

