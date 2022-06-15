Scope

The Optical Communications and Networks section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of optical communication systems, both in the domain of wired and wireless network technologies.

Led by Dr Anna-Maria Vegni, Roma Tre University, the Optical Communications and Networks section welcomes submissions in the various domains of optical communications and networks, which facilitate progress in engineering and contribute to significant technological and economic advancements.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

architecture and protocol of optical networks

artificial intelligence technologies in optical communication systems

channel modeling and characterization

free space optical communication

MIMO technologies in optical communication systems

network management related innovation

nonlinear optics

optical communication systems, subsystems, and technologies

optical modulation and coding

optical network survivability and security

optical signal processing

underwater optical wireless communication

visible light communication

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of optical communications and networks, including theoretical and experimental results.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of optical communications and networks to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.