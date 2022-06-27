Scope

The Security, Privacy, and Authentication cross-listed section of the Frontiers in Communications and Networks and Frontiers in the Internet of Things Journals focuses on original research and practice-driven applications with relevance to security, privacy, and authentication of communication, network and the Internet of Things (IoT) systems.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a dynamic global information network consisting of Internet-connected objects, such as radiofrequency identifications, sensors, actuators, as well as other instruments and smart appliances that are becoming an integral component of the future Internet. Over the last decade, we have seen a large number of the IoT solutions developed by start-ups, small and medium enterprises, large corporations, academic research institutes (such as universities), and private and public research organizations making their way into the market. However, more often security and privacy and authentication measures are lacking within most IoT solutions.

The goal of this cross-listed section is to address these emerging challenges in the IoT security and privacy. In addition, innovative interdisciplinary approaches that address these challenges using combinations of economic, psychological, and computer science techniques are highly encouraged. Any security and privacy aspects are welcome as long as there is strong applicability towards the Internet of Things. The goal is to ultimately provide a common linkage among a vibrant scientific and research community and industry professionals and practitioners by offering a rigorous view (through formal or experimental approaches) on modern problems and challenges in the vast area of communications and network security, as well as identifying promising scientific and ‘best-practice’ solutions.

Our Mission is to provide a forum for ideas about the foundations, applications, and innovations of security, privacy and authentication. We will particularly focus on anticipated innovation and relevant follow-up for practitioner, industry, and academia. In particular, F-SAP seeks submissions from academia, government, and industry presenting novel research results in all practical and theoretical aspects of communications and network security.

All topic areas related to IoT communications and network security, privacy and authentication are of interest and in scope. Such topics include, but are not limited to, the following:

● Distributed and Pervasive Systems security

● Cloud, Edge/Fog computing security

● Wireless Systems security

● Virtualization Security

● ML and AI

● Intrusion detection and tolerance

● Authentication and authorization of users, systems, and applications

● Network technologies

● Cryptography (Foundations, Protocols, and Applications)

● Availability, performability, and survivability

● Intrusion tolerance; attack models

● Operating System Security

● Dependable, Secure Protocols

● Ad Hoc and DTN Networks

● Pervasive, Embedded and Wearable Computing

● Satellite Security

● Cyber-Physical Systems security

● Industrial Systems Security

● Digital forensics

● Human factors in security

Submissions in all formats/styles including original research, perspective/vision papers, tutorials/surveys (review), magazines (mini review), letters (brief research report), as well as replies and comments are encouraged.

Any papers relating to these subjects in the context of computing systems should be submitted to Frontiers in Computer Science .