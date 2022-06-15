Scope

The Wireless Communications section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of wireless communication technologies.

Led by Dr. Daniel Da Costa from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals and Dr. Hong-Chuan Yang from University of Victoria, the Wireless Communications section welcomes submissions in the various domains of wireless communications, which connect theoretical foundations with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced equalization, channel estimation, and synchronization

channel modeling and characterization

cognitive radio

cooperative and relay-added communications

cross-layer design and optimization

heterogeneous and small-cell networks

large intelligent surfaces

localization and navigation techniques

MIMO, multiuser MIMO, and massive MIMO

millimeter wave and terahertz communications

modulation, signal design, and detection

multiple access techniques

radio resource allocation and interference management

RFID and backscatter communications

security issues

source and channel coding

wireless access techniques and standards

wireless power transfer and energy harvesting for wireless communications

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, analysis, and implementation of wireless communication systems and technologies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Wireless Communications section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning, or sociology of risk, as these topics are not directly related to wireless communication systems and design. However, the section does welcome research on hybrid communication systems, wireless optical communications, wireless sensor networks, ad hoc wireless networks, wireless communications testbeds, field tests, measurements, and molecular communications, as these topics are relevant to the design, analysis, and implementation of wireless communication systems and technologies. Clinical studies and product efficacy may be considered if they are directly related to wireless communication technologies, protocols, or applications.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of wireless communications to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.