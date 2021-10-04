Scope

This section of Frontiers devoted to Complex Physical Systems is dedicated to the exploration of the various forms of complexity displayed by physical systems at large.

Led by Prof Sauro Succi, of the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Harvard University, this section welcomes submission in all domains of the physical sciences which exhibit complex behaviour and show potential for novel interdisciplinary connections.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

brain modelling and the physics of biological time

complexity in quantum systems, with focus on quantum computing

computational techniques addressing the multiscale nature of complex physical systems, including machine-learning algorithms

interplay between universality of the physical laws and the specificity of complex systems

new materials for sustainable development

soft flowing matter, soft glassy systems, fluid motion at all scales

the interface between passive and active matter

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay of multiple physical mechanisms and their implications for complex systems in physics, chemistry, and biology. In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the active and biological systems, complexity at the interface between physics and biology, complexity in quantum systems, energy-saving materials, fluid motion at all scales, glassy systems, machine-learning assisted multiscale simulations, and soft flowing matter in SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Complex Physical Systems section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on the complexity and interdisciplinary nature of physical systems. Studies that primarily address isolated aspects or conventional approaches without exploring the intricate interactions and emergent properties of complex systems, such as active and biological systems, complexity at the interface between physics and biology, complexity in quantum systems, energy-saving materials, fluid motion at all scales, glassy systems, machine-learning assisted multiscale simulations, and soft flowing matter, are outside the scope of this section. The section is not devoted to the study of complex phenomena outside the realm of physics, unless dealing with techniques developed elsewhere that can be carried on to the physics domain. The section does not accepted submissions explicitly devoted to the subjects which belong to military research.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of complex physical systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.