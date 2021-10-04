Scope

The Complex Systems Theory section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and analyzing the fundamental aspects of complex systems across various disciplines.

Led by Dr. Andrea Rapisarda from the University of Catania, the Complex Systems Theory section welcomes submissions in the various domains of complex systems, which explore the connections between diverse fields and applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptive behavior and self-organization

defining and classifying complexity

emergent behavior

general aspects of agent-based models and model validation

general complexity framework across different disciplines

information theory for complex systems

machine learning, artificial intelligence, and theory of complex systems

micro-macro connection

multi-scale problems

nonlinear dynamics of complex systems

predictability in complex systems

quantum complex systems

scaling theories

self-similarity

statistical mechanics of complex systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the fundamental theories, concepts, and applications of complex systems across interdisciplinary areas of research.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of complex systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.