Scope

The Control and Engineering of Complex Systems section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and managing intricate systems with interacting components.

Led by Dr. Rajarshi Roy from the University of Maryland, College Park, the Control and Engineering of Complex Systems section welcomes submissions in the various domains of complex systems engineering, which connect interdisciplinary fields to address challenges in controlling and optimizing these systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptive networks and control

basic concepts and attributes of controllable complex systems

control principles and methods

control through parameters of nodes and links

control trajectories and targeting

data based control and modeling

effects of noise on control methods

energy considerations in control

linearization and control of complex systems

machine learning, reservoir computing, and model-free control

network link inference and causality

neuro- and bio-inspired control and computing

observability of a complex system

open loop and closed loop control

quantum systems and control

stability and removal of instabilities through control

synchronization and control

time-delayed feedback and control

time series prediction and neural networks

time-dependent parameter variations for control

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the control and engineering of complex systems, encompassing the various topics listed above.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the control and engineering of complex systems, adaptive networks, machine learning, and energy considerations in control, contributing to SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of complex systems engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.