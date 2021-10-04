Scope

The Multi- and Cross-Disciplinary Complexity section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the intricate interactions within complex systems.

Led by Dr. Christian Beck from Queen Mary University of London and Dr. Marta Gonzalez from University of California, Berkeley, the Multi- and Cross-Disciplinary Complexity section welcomes submissions in the various domains of complex systems, which connect diverse fields to address pressing societal issues.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial intelligence

biological and physical systems

computational assembly science and engineering

digital transformation of society and science

economic and financial systems

human behavior

human mobility

information processing networks

social and biological networks, including brain networks and the internet

sustainability and climate change

urban systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay of components within complex systems, leading to emergent behaviors and insights.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 3, 4, 7, 9, 11, 12, 13, and 17).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of complex systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.