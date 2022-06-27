josé ángel acosta
Sevilla University
Seville, Spain
Community Reviewer
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
Sevilla University
Seville, Spain
Community Reviewer
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
National Institute of Technology, Silchar
Silchar, India
Community Reviewer
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
Centro de Investigación en Computación, Instituto Politécnico Nacional (CIC-IPN)
Mexico City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
University of Duisburg-Essen
Duisburg, Germany
Community Reviewer
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
EIGSI La Rochelle
La Rochelle, France
Community Reviewer
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
Université de Bordeaux
Bordeaux, France
Community Reviewer
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
Polytechnic University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
Tecnologico Nacional de Mexico - Instituto Tecnologico de Tijuana
Tijuana, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
University of Virginia
Charlottesville, United States
Community Reviewer
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
Sartorius (Germany)
Göttingen, Germany
Community Reviewer
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
Instituto Tecnológico de Tijuana
Tijuana, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
National Polytechnic Institute (IPN)
Mexico City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
University of Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
University of California, Davis
Davis, United States
Community Reviewer
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
New Mexico State University
Las Cruces, United States
Community Reviewer
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
Wayne State University
Detroit, United States
Community Reviewer
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control