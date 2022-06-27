jihad h asad
Palestine Technical University Kadoorie
Tulkarem, Palestine
Community Reviewer
Control and Automation Systems
Palestine Technical University Kadoorie
Tulkarem, Palestine
Community Reviewer
Control and Automation Systems
Universidad Tecnológica Metropolitana
Santiago, Chile
Community Reviewer
Control and Automation Systems
Delft University of Technology
Delft, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Control and Automation Systems
School of Engineering, Faculty of Science, Agriculture and Engineering, Newcastle University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Control and Automation Systems
Federal University of Bahia (UFBA)
Salvador, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Control and Automation Systems
Eskisehir Technical University
Eskisehir, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Control and Automation Systems
School of Engineering, University of Hyogo
Kobe, Japan
Community Reviewer
Control and Automation Systems
University of the Basque Country
Bilbao, Spain
Community Reviewer
Control and Automation Systems
University of Trás-os-Montes and Alto Douro
Vila Real, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Control and Automation Systems
Dunarea de Jos University
Galați, Romania
Community Reviewer
Control and Automation Systems
Budapest University of Technology and Economics
Budapest, Hungary
Community Reviewer
Control and Automation Systems
Department of Aeronautical Engineering, Faculty of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Istanbul Technical University
Maslak, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Control and Automation Systems
University of Almeria
Almería, Spain
Community Reviewer
Control and Automation Systems
Gheorghe Asachi Technical University of Iași
Iași, Romania
Community Reviewer
Control and Automation Systems
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
New Brunswick, United States
Community Reviewer
Control and Automation Systems
Xi'an University of Science and Technology
Xi'an, China
Community Reviewer
Control and Automation Systems