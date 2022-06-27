Mission & scope

One of society’s most concerning problems is the impact of dementia. This inexorable, heartbreaking loss of self brings pain to almost all families. Each year it costs society hundreds of billions of dollars. Dementia cannot be prevented, has no effective treatment, and lacks precise early diagnosis; solvable problems that are still with us because disease mechanisms remain poorly understood. There is a clear need for accelerated dementia research and clinical development. Our goal is to stimulate progress by sharing answers to salient questions that challenge the field, opening new paths to progress with outstanding science.

Frontiers in Dementia focuses on five areas that reflect the perspective of Alois Alzheimer: "If we aim to understand the nature of a disease, to predict its prognosis, to elucidate its course and finally treat it prophylactically or therapeutically, we must have clear, precisely defined disease entities before us.

Each area is under the purview of a Chief Editor known for the expertise needed to assess the rigor, innovation, significance, and clarity of new submissions.

Aging and Risk Factors for Dementia covers etiological factors, primarily environmental, that instigate pathogenic mechanisms. Chief Editor - Zoe Arvanitakis, Rush University

Genetics and Biomarkers of Dementia covers genetic factors that contribute to pathogenesis and also covers disease-specific manifestations of translational value. Chief Editor - Rita Guerreiro Van Andel Institute USA.

Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Dementia covers brain-damaging mechanisms, instigated by risk factors and genetic conditions, that lead to dementia. Chief Editor - Magdalena Sastre, Imperial College London UK

Translational Research in Dementia covers research into drug discovery and diagnostics emerging from knowledge of pathogenic mechanisms. Chief Editor - Charbel Moussa, Georgetown USA

Dementia is a field that spans multiple diseases, each with its own spectrum of questions that range from molecules and mechanisms to the care of patients. We are committed to publishing the newest and best ideas and findings in all aspects of dementia research. Our papers, therefore, are written to reach a readership with a truly broad range of interests. Writing that satisfies experts and intrigues non-experts alike has the power to foster creative thinking and accelerate progress toward effective, mechanism-based diagnostics and therapeutics. We welcome high-quality manuscripts that present clear answers to well-defined questions, explain the implications for our field and share insights and new ideas for future research.