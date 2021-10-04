Mission & scope

Frontiers in Dementia is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on accelerating progress in dementia research and clinical development.

Led by Field Chief Editor Dr William L. Klein (Northwestern University, USA) and indexed in the DOAJ, Scoups, Web of Science and PubMed Central, the journal aims to accelerate progress by sharing answers to salient questions and opening new paths to scientific breakthroughs. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

aging and risk factors for dementia

cellular and molecular mechanisms of dementia

dementia care

genetics and biomarkers of dementia

imaging and diagnostic tools for dementia

translational research in dementia.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

Frontiers in Dementia is committed to advancing developments in the field of dementia and regulation research by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.